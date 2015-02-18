Wednesday basketball scores, Thursday schedule

The region 8-4A basketball tournament continues Thursday. On the boys schedule, Pass Christian will host Poplarville at 5:30 p.m., while Moss Point takes on St. Stanislaus at 8:30 p.m.
The Bay Lady Tigers square off with Poplarville at 4 p.m. to begin the day's schedule, and the Moss Point Lady Tigers battle Pass Christian at 7 p.m.
Region 8-5A is one of the last ones to begin its district tournament. The Pascagoula girls meet Gautier at 4 p.m., followed by the Pascagoula-East Central boys at 5:30 p.m. In the second girls game at 7 p.m., East Central battles George County, and the Gautier-George County boys play at 8:30 p.m.Region 7-5A's schedule continues play Friday.
|8-6A Boys
|Ocean Springs
|33
|Biloxi
|49
|D'Iberville
|39
|St. Martin
|45
|8-6A Girls
|Ocean Springs
|59
|Biloxi
|44
|D'Iberville
|23
|St. Martin
|51
|7-6A Boys
|Harr. Central
|47
|Gulfport
|71
|Hattiesburg
|84
|Hancock
|70
|7-6A Girls
|Hattiesburg
|60
|Gulfport
|38
|Hancock
|58
|Harr. Central
|64
