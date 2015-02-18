Wednesday basketball scores, Thursday schedule

The region 8-4A basketball tournament continues Thursday. On the boys schedule, Pass Christian will host Poplarville at 5:30 p.m., while Moss Point takes on St. Stanislaus at 8:30 p.m.

The Bay Lady Tigers square off with Poplarville at 4 p.m. to begin the day's schedule, and the Moss Point Lady Tigers battle Pass Christian at 7 p.m.

Region 8-5A is one of the last ones to begin its district tournament. The Pascagoula girls meet Gautier at 4 p.m., followed by the Pascagoula-East Central boys at 5:30 p.m. In the second girls game at 7 p.m., East Central battles George County, and the Gautier-George County boys play at 8:30 p.m.

8-6A Boys Ocean Springs 33 Biloxi 49 D'Iberville 39 St. Martin 45 8-6A Girls Ocean Springs 59 Biloxi 44 D'Iberville 23 St. Martin 51 7-6A Boys Harr. Central 47 Gulfport 71 Hattiesburg 84 Hancock 70 7-6A Girls Hattiesburg 60 Gulfport 38 Hancock 58 Harr. Central 64

Region 7-5A's schedule continues play Friday.