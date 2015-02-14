Plane for Mississippi State men's basketball makes emergency lan - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Plane for Mississippi State men's basketball makes emergency landing

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Rattled nerves replaced the upbeat feelings of a 77-74 road victory at Missouri for the Mississippi State men's basketball team after one of its plane engines failed, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing during the flight back to Starkville.

Mississippi State Media Relations Director for men's basketball Gregg Ellis sent out multiple tweets updating the situation, which resulted in no injuries.

Pilots were able to safely ground the plane around 7:45 p.m.

"Landed. Players clapped. Yeah, just had a prayer session," Ellis tweeted.

MSU head coach Rick Ray also gave his take on the event. He tweeted, "Loud noise! Later, flight attendant.."Don't worry, everything is fine. We just lost an engine & need to land". Oh, that's all? Landed safely (sic)".

Mississippi State's next three games will be played in Starkville against Ole Miss, No. 24 Arkansas and No. 1 Kentucky. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their next road contest Sat., Feb. 28, at South Carolina.  

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

