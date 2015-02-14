Brush fire burns one home in Harrison Co., flames still rage

Fire crews from several agencies are working to contain up to eight active brush fires in northern Harrison County this afternoon. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan tells us at least one structure has been burned as a result of the brush fires.

Officials say all of the fires were sparked by controlled burns that got out of hand

Sullivan confirms a brush fire burning near Lizana School Road north of Cable Bridge Road is threatening structures. He said one home in the area is already a complete loss as a result of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

He said another fire near Old Highway 49 and Bert Dedeaux Road has already scorched more than 21 acres.

Sullivan said fire crews from the U.S. Forestry Service, Mississippi Forestry Commission, Saucier Volunteer Fire Department, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County Fire services are working to stifle the flames.

Sullivan said there is no burn ban in effect, but because of dry conditions and brisk winds, he suggests fires be kept extremely small and controlled or not burned at all.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

