Vote to make Ocean Springs 'America's Happiest Seaside Town'

Is Ocean Springs one of the most cheerful seaside cities in the Unites States? “Coastal Living” magazine thinks so.

The magazine released its fourth annual top ten list of America's Happiest Seaside Towns on Friday, and Ocean Springs made the cut.

Now, voters have the chance to decide what is America's Happiest Seaside Town. Now through March 31, you can vote once every hour to make sure Ocean Springs makes it to the top of that list.

You can vote by visiting www.coastalliving.com, and you can follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #CLHappyTown.

The magazine will reveal the voters' choice for America's Happiest Seaside Town in its July/August edition. The magazine will hit newsstands June 19.

Other towns in the running include Tybee Island, GA, Southport, NC, Venice, FL and several others.

