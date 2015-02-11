Hancock's Christian Talley ready to open Southern Miss baseball - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock's Christian Talley ready to open Southern Miss baseball season

UNDATED (WLOX) -
When Southern Miss baseball begins the 2015 season this Friday, former Hancock Hawk Christian Talley will be the one that throws the first pitch.

In 2014, Talley was third on the team regarding innings pitched (77 2/3) and recorded 74 strikeouts compared to just 14 walks. He actually led the Golden Eagles with two complete games. 

"Once the season gets started it really defines the way the season is going to go," Talley said. "[If] you start off strong, that really carries you through the season and I'm just looking forward to getting back on the field."

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound senior allowed three earned runs in three innings during his first start last season, but he followed that up with a solid performance against Alabama. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one unearned run on seven hits while striking out five.

Talley, junior right-hander Cody Carroll and senior righty James McMahon are the probable starters for the opening series with Murray State. 

Infielders Michael Gilbert (Harrison Central) and Daniel Keating (Gulfport) are the only other USM players from the Mississippi gulf coast. 

