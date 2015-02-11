Police: Man pistol whipped, robbed while trying to buy marijuana

Officials with the Gulfport Police Department say a man who was trying to buy marijuana Tuesday night was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said officers responded to an assault complaint at Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. That's where officers found the robbery victim suffering from a head injury.

McDaniel said the man told officers he was trying to buy marijuana in the area of 17th Street and 44th Avenue when he was approached by two black men.

The victim said the suspected marijuana dealers pulled out a gun and demanded his money. After he refused, the victim said one of the men pistol whipped him and took his cash.

McDaniel said the suspects are described as black men who were wearing black hooded sweatshirts that covered their faces.

Authorities say because the victim admitted to being involved in criminal activity, he could be charged with a crime.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

