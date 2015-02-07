Madison Central boys, girls soccer teams defeat Ocean Springs fo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Madison Central boys, girls soccer teams defeat Ocean Springs for 6A championship

The dream season for the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds was stopped just one goal short of a 6A championship. The Madison Central Lady Jaguars topped Ocean Springs 3-2 to earn their second straight soccer title.

Ocean Springs (17-4-3) notched the first goal of the game when Mary Rieger scored off a corner kick.

Head coach Patrick Hayes' squad took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Madison Central (18-2-1) grabbed all the momentum to score three second-half goals and keep the trophy with the North representative in the state of Mississippi.

The boys teams squared off immediately after the Lady Jaguars' win. Zack Bailey scored both goals for the Jaguars (22-1-1) in a 2-0 win over the Greyhounds (16-6-3) to secure their third straight championship.

Madison Central head coach Cecil Hinds became the first coach in the state's history to lead a boys and girls team to back-to-back titles in the same year.

