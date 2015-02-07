St. Stanislaus wins second consecutive 4A soccer state championship

Evan Lundgren tallied a hat trick, Matthew Tucker scored two goals and the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws picked up a 6-2 win over the Kosciusko Whippets to earn their second consecutive 4A soccer state championship Saturday.



St. Stanislaus (19-6-1) defeated Florence 5-0 in last year's 4A championship game and finished off yet another dominating title game performance against Kosciusko (12-9-1).



The Whippets' Alan Vasquez scored the first goal of the game in the 15th minute, but the Rocks responded with six unanswered goals. Senior Patrick McRaney, who scored St. Stanislaus' first goal in a 2-1 win over Bay in the 4A south state championship, recorded the Rock-a-Chaws' first goal against Kosciusko 10 minutes after Vasquez's tally.



Lundgren scored his first goal with time winding down in the first half, helping St. Stanislaus take a 2-1 lead into halftime.



He then netted two goals in the first five minutes of the second half to give his team a commanding 4-1 lead.



Tucker scored the Rocks' fifth and sixth goals of the game. Daniel Settlemir added a late goal for the Whippets, but it was too little, too late.

Not only has St. Stanislaus won back-to-back titles, but Lundgren recorded hat tricks in both of those clinching victories.



