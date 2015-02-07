Friday night hoops: Harrison Central girls defeat Hattiesburg; other scores

Boys VISITOR HOME Long Beach 77 East Central 47 F St. Martin 51 Gautier 27 F Hancock 38 Gulfport 53 F Hattiesburg 72 Harrison Cen. 53 F Biloxi 38 Ocean Springs 30 F George Co. 60 Pascagoula 61 F W Marion 60 St. Patrick 67 F/OT Pass Chr. 76 Stone 52 F

Girls VISITOR HOME Vancleave 21 D'Iberville 51 F Long Beach 66 East Central 58 F Hattiesburg 52 Harrison Cen. 65 F

Jazzmun Holmes had 22 points and Philmecia Drakeford scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half to help the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes to a 65-52 win over the Hattiesburg Lady Tigers Friday night.Harrison Central opened the game on a 10-1 run before Hattiesburg countered with nine consecutive points. But then the Red Rebelettes struck back with a 12-0 run to take a 22-9 lead in the second quarter.Head coach Nancy Ladner's team took a 31-18 lead into halftime. Drakeford knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half.Holmes, who is a Mississippi State commit, helped give Hattiesburg just its second loss of the season in 22 games.