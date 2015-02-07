Friday night hoops: Harrison Central girls defeat Hattiesburg; o - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday night hoops: Harrison Central girls defeat Hattiesburg; other scores

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Jazzmun Holmes had 22 points and Philmecia Drakeford scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half to help the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes to a 65-52 win over the Hattiesburg Lady Tigers Friday night.

Harrison Central opened the game on a 10-1 run before Hattiesburg countered with nine consecutive points. But then the Red Rebelettes struck back with a 12-0 run to take a 22-9 lead in the second quarter.

Head coach Nancy Ladner's team took a 31-18 lead into halftime. Drakeford knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half.

Holmes, who is a Mississippi State commit, helped give Hattiesburg just its second loss of the season in 22 games.

Boys        
VISITOR HOME    
Long Beach77 East Central 47 F
St. Martin51 Gautier 27 F
Hancock 38 Gulfport53 F
Hattiesburg72 Harrison Cen. 53 F
Biloxi38 Ocean Springs 30 F
George Co. 60 Pascagoula61 F
W Marion 60 St. Patrick67 F/OT
Pass Chr.76 Stone 52 F

Girls        
VISITOR   HOME    
Vancleave 21 D'Iberville51 F
Long Beach66 East Central 58 F
Hattiesburg 52 Harrison Cen.65 F

