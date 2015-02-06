Golson, Nunez-Roches receive invites to NFL Scouting Combine

Notable Combine Invites POS FIRST LAST SCHOOL WR Donatella Luckett Harding LB Kwon Alexander LSU OT La'el Collins LSU DB Jalen Collins LSU RB Kenny Hilliard LSU DL Danielle Hunter LSU RB Terrence Magee LSU DB Justin Cox Mississippi St LB B. McKinney Mississippi St RB

Josh

Robinson

Mississippi St

DE Preston Smith Mississippi St

DB

Senquez

Golson

Ole Miss

DB Cody

Prewitt

Ole Miss

TE

Wes

Saxton

South Alabama

DL Rakeem

Nunez-Roches

Southern Miss

CB Lorenzo Doss Tulane

The NFL has announced which players will be participating in the 2015 Scouting Combine Feb. 17-23 in Indianapolis, IN.The list includes six LSU players, two from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and one from Southern Miss, South Alabama and Tulane.Division II wide receiver Donatella Luckett, who graduated from Pisgah High School before attending Harding University, will also be a part of the NFL Scouting Combine. Luckett was a two-time 1st Team All-Great American Conference selection.Former Pascagoula Panthers cornerback and baseball star Senquez Golson will also be at the Combine after posting 10 interceptions during his senior season at Ole Miss. Golson only trailed Louisville sophomore Gerod Holliman (14) in the interception department.Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches earned Southern Miss' only invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He recorded a team-high 14 tackles for loss and three sacks during his senior season.