Golson, Nunez-Roches receive invites to NFL Scouting Combine

UNDATED (WLOX) - The NFL has announced which players will be participating in the 2015 Scouting Combine Feb. 17-23 in Indianapolis, IN.

The list includes six LSU players, two from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and one from Southern Miss, South Alabama and Tulane.

Division II wide receiver Donatella Luckett, who graduated from Pisgah High School before attending Harding University, will also be a part of the NFL Scouting Combine. Luckett was a two-time 1st Team All-Great American Conference selection.

Former Pascagoula Panthers cornerback and baseball star Senquez Golson will also be at the Combine after posting 10 interceptions during his senior season at Ole Miss. Golson only trailed Louisville sophomore Gerod Holliman (14) in the interception department.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches earned Southern Miss' only invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He recorded a team-high 14 tackles for loss and three sacks during his senior season.

