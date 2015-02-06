Golson, Nunez-Roches receive invites to NFL Scouting Combine

|Notable Combine Invites
|POS
|FIRST
|LAST
|SCHOOL
|WR
|Donatella
|Luckett
|Harding
|LB
|Kwon
|Alexander
|LSU
|OT
|La'el
|Collins
|LSU
|DB
|Jalen
|Collins
|LSU
|RB
|Kenny
|Hilliard
|LSU
|DL
|Danielle
|Hunter
|LSU
|RB
|Terrence
|Magee
|LSU
|DB
|Justin
|Cox
|Mississippi St
|LB
|B.
|McKinney
|Mississippi St
|RB
|Josh
|Robinson
|Mississippi St
|DE
|Preston
|Smith
|Mississippi St
|DB
|Senquez
|Golson
|Ole Miss
|DB
|Cody
|Prewitt
|Ole Miss
|TE
|Wes
|Saxton
|South Alabama
|DL
|Rakeem
|Nunez-Roches
|Southern Miss
|CB
|Lorenzo
|Doss
|Tulane
