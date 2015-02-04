Police: 2 kids rescued from kennels; Parents, grandma arrested

Gulfport police encountered a shocking scene while serving a search warrant at a house on Hardy Avenue on Jan. 28.

Now, a mother, father and grandmother are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse after police say they rescued two toddler aged children from dog kennels.

Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said officers went to the house around 6 p.m. to serve Patrick Aaron Braddock, 35, with an arrest warrant. That is where investigators say they found the two children locked in the cages.

McDaniel said the children's parents, Patrick and Brittany Kay Braddock, 26, and grandmother, Pamela Diane Davis, 60, were all at the house when police arrived. Patrick was arrested at the scene for the initial warrant.

Authorities say the Department of Human Services was contacted and removed the kids from the house. McDaniel said they are staying with their grandparents at this time.

McDaniel said police obtained warrants for Patrick, Brittany and Davis on charges of felony child abuse. Brittany and Davis were arrested at the house on Hardy Avenue Tuesday. Patrick was served with this warrant at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Patrick remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. Davis was released Tuesday after posting a $20,000 bond, and Brittany was released Wednesday after posting a bond of the same amount.

McDaniel said the investigation is ongoing.

