Collins, White earn Super Bowl win with Patriots

Former Southern Miss linebacker Jamie Collins led the Patriots with eight tackles in New England's 28-24 Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.Even though former Mississippi State, MGCCC and Vancleave linebacker Chris White didn't record a tackle, he still suited up for the Patriots. He witnessed his defense stop Seattle at the New England 1-yard line with an interception by former Hinds Community College defensive back Malcolm Butler.D'Iberville native Kevin Norwood was listed as inactive for the Seahawks, who were the Super Bowl champions last season.Tom Brady was named the game's MVP after passing for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He becomes the third quarterback in NFL history with four Super Bowl rings.

