St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers receives offer from Cal

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - St. Stanislaus rising junior Chase Rogers has been offered a scholarship by the California Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end from the class of 2017 was fifth on the Rock-a-Chaws in receptions (52) and reception yards (877) during the 2014 season, but was tied for third on the team with nine touchdown catches.

Rogers helped St. Stanislaus to the 4A state championship game this past season where the Rocks lost 48-27 to the Noxubee County Tigers.

Cal was able to get an early look at Rogers since they already have a commitment from another St. Stanislaus player. Offensive lineman Ryan Gibson, who is a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, is scheduled to sign with the Golden Bears Wed., Feb. 4, which is National Signing Day.

According to St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides, it's the first offer extended to Rogers by any school, but many more are expected to be on the way. He and rising junior quarterback Myles Brennan are each expected to receive at least a four-star rating once the complete rankings are released for the 2017 class.

