Soccer south state championship start times announced

Ocean Springs High School will have both the boys and girls soccer programs playing for a chance to move on to the 6A state championship next Saturday.

The Greyhounds defeated Oak Grove 2-0 Friday night before the Lady Greyhounds notched a 4-1 victory over Brandon.

Gulfport, Pascagoula, Bay, St. Stanislaus and St. Patrick will all have their boys programs in south state championship games, while Our Lady Academy, Biloxi and Pass Christian's girls teams will also have another shot to keep their seasons alive.

The scores from Saturday's games are listed below.

Boys VISITOR

HOME



Terry 0 Gulfport 1 F Pearl 3 W Harrison 1 F Laurel 0 Pascagoula 7 F Bay 1 Poplarville 0 F NE Jones 1 St. Stan. 2 F St. Patrick 3 Clarkdale 0 F





BOYS SOUTH STATE MATCHUPS (TUE., FEB. 3):

6A: Ocean Springs at Gulfport -- 6 p.m.

5A: Pascagoula at Pearl -- 7 p.m.

4A: St. Stanislaus at Bay -- 6 p.m.

1A/2A/3A: Sacred Heart at St. Patrick -- 6 p.m.

Girls VISITOR

HOME



Pearl 2 W Harrison 1 F OLA 11 Clarkdale 2 F Gulfport

1 Biloxi

2 F W Jones

2 George Co.

1 F Brandon

1 Ocean Springs

4 F Pass Christian 3 Greene Co. 0 F

GIRLS SOUTH STATE MATCHUPS (TUE., FEB. 3):



Ocean Springs at Biloxi -- 5:30 p.m.West Jones at Pearl -- 5 p.m.NE Jones at Pass Christian -- 6 p.m.St. Joseph at OLA -- 5 p.m.

