Saturday kicks off South Mississippi's 2015 Mardi Gras season

Mardi Gras season is officially underway on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the 40th Ocean Springs Elks Parade is set roll through the streets of downtown at 1 p.m.

Barricades have been in place since Friday afternoon, and the city is buzzing with anticipation to the get Coast's first parade of 2015 on the road.

The Elks parade will be directly followed by the Krewe Unique Parade on the same route in Ocean Springs

If two parades are not enough to get your Mardi Gras fix, there are several other parades happening in South Mississippi this weekend including the 7th Krewe of Legacy Parade in Pass Christian. That parade also rolls at 1 p.m. The parade starts and ends at Neco's Market at Vidalia and Cable Bridge Road.

You can also catch the 25th Annual Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade at 2 p.m. in Gulfport. The parade starts on Prudie Circle and ends at Dedeaux Road and Highway 49.

In Pearl River County, the Krewe of Pearl parade will kick off at 2 p.m. on Goodyear Boulevard. That parade will end on Memorial Boulevard and South Haugh Avenue.

If you can't make it to any of Saturday's parades, you can always catch the 12th Lizana Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. It begins and ends at Lizana Elementary School.

Check here for a full list of all South Mississippi parade dates, routes and times.

