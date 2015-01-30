With most soccer playoff games Saturday, Ocean Springs earns early trip to 6A south state

Austin Evans and Sam Lawson scored goals to help the Ocean Springs boys soccer team advance to the 6A south state championship with a 2-0 win over the Oak Grove Warriors Friday night.



In the 15th minute of a scoreless game, Evans maneuvered around two Oak Grove defenders before blasting the ball past the Warriors keeper to put the Greyhounds on top. The shot was placed perfectly to the far post.



With time winding down in the first half, Ocean Springs notched its second goal of the game. Lawson added an insurance goal to help ensure the Greyhounds a spot in the round prior to the 6A championship.



Head coach Jeff French's team will await the winner of the Terry-Gulfport matchup Saturday.

