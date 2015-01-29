Shuckers ownership pushes to bring Cuban team to Biloxi for exhibition

The first home game for the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park is scheduled for Mon., April 20, against the Jacksonville Suns.

While that opponent has been finalized for a few months, team owner Tim Bennett is still working on bringing a Cuban team, or teams, to Biloxi for a game.

Bennett gave Cuban delegates a tour of Mississippi gulf coast today, capped off by a visit to Kwitsky's Dugout in Ocean Springs. It was time used to show the Cuban delegates that it would be a great opportunity for their players to take part in an exhibition in one of the United States of America's newest ballparks.

"It would be life changing for the Cuban teams to come here," Strategic Sports International President Bob Alexander said. "It'd be life changing for the players of the Biloxi Shuckers that'll be playing here. I think that it's a win-win for both teams and it also builds relationships."

The final result of the game wouldn't count towards any standings, but the Cuban ballplayers will be taking this as seriously as any other game.

"We don't like to lose," Campo Amor Foundation President Eduardo Ortero said. "Anytime they hear about a competition, they will do their best."