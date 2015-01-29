Shuckers ownership pushes to bring Cuban team to Biloxi for exhi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers ownership pushes to bring Cuban team to Biloxi for exhibition

The first home game for the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park is scheduled for Mon., April 20, against the Jacksonville Suns.

While that opponent has been finalized for a few months, team owner Tim Bennett is still working on bringing a Cuban team, or teams, to Biloxi for a game. 

Bennett gave Cuban delegates a tour of Mississippi gulf coast today, capped off by a visit to Kwitsky's Dugout in Ocean Springs. It was time used to show the Cuban delegates that it would be a great opportunity for their players to take part in an exhibition in one of the United States of America's newest ballparks. 

"It would be life changing for the Cuban teams to come here," Strategic Sports International President Bob Alexander said. "It'd be life changing for the players of the Biloxi Shuckers that'll be playing here. I think that it's a win-win for both teams and it also builds relationships."

The final result of the game wouldn't count towards any standings, but the Cuban ballplayers will be taking this as seriously as any other game.

"We don't like to lose," Campo Amor Foundation President Eduardo Ortero said. "Anytime they hear about a competition, they will do their best."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly