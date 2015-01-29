Sheriff: Man wanted for grabbing gas station clerk in Vancleave

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is wanted for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly grabbed a store clerk early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the man, described as a white male standing 6 foot tall with blond hair and a beard, purchased a pack of cigars from the Chevron gas station on Highway 57 in Vancleave around 1 a.m.

Ezell said the man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, left the store but then returned and accused the clerk of selling tobacco to minors before leaving again.

Authorities say the man returned to the store a third time. That is when he allegedly went behind the counter and grabbed the clerk around her waist. Ezell said a struggle ensued, and the clerk was able to free herself.

Deputies say the man became angry and started throwing merchandize onto the floor and cursing at the clerk before leaving. Ezell said the man left the store in a small, green pickup truck heading north on Highway 57.

If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Investigator Tracy Odom at 228-769-3394.

