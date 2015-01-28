Drug suspect still at large; agent recovering from dog bite

A dog was shot by Harrison County deputies Tuesday afternoon while they were serving a search warrant at this home in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

A drug suspect sought Tuesday by the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team is still at large. WLOX News first reported on the chaotic scene Tuesday when deputies tried to serve the warrant, and a pit bull at the scene bit an agent in the hand.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said the dog was unchained when it attacked. Another agent shot and killed the dog

Authorities tell us the agent was treated for multiple lacerations and puncture wounds at the scene and released by paramedics

Brisolara said animal control officers took possession of the dog because its owner had no documentation for immunization.

Authorities said they found one gram of methamphetamine, various prescription medications, and syringes in the house. But the suspect they were seeking was nowhere to be found. Agents are now working to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

