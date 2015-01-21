Officials forced to drain 50 acre lake after discovering leak in dam

Bounds says no structures, houses or roads will be affected as crews work to drain the lake. (Photo source: MS Dept. of Environmental Quality)

Officials in Pearl River County tell us they are working to drain an entire 50 acre lake in the Amackertown community after a leak was discovered in a dam on Wednesday.

County spokesman Tony Bounds said the dam, located just miles from the Pearl River/Marion County line, was in "imminent danger" of breaking.

To reduce that risk, county officials called in a private contractor to perform a controlled breach on the dam to relieve some pressure.

Bounds told WLOX News on Thursday that the initial four foot wide trench that was dug to relive the pressure has expanded to 30 feet wide. Emergency officials were left with no other choice than to drain the entire lake. Officials say the process should take two or three days to complete.

According to digital mapping performed by the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the water from the lake will make its way down the drainage basin and into the Pearl River. MDEQ officials do not expect the drainage project to affect area water levels.

Bounds says no structures, houses or roads will be affected as crews work to drain the lake.

Emergency officials are asking people to stay clear of the area until the problem is resolved.

