Moss Point initiates futsal league - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point initiates futsal league

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - After one half of indoor soccer, Real United FC led Blackbirds FC 4-0 at the Sue Ellen Recreation Center in Moss Point.

That's not your typical goal output after 20 minutes in this version of soccer.

Moss Point Parks and Recreation has created a futsal league. Futsal is a variation of soccer usually played on a smaller court indoors.

Director Chad Smith and other members of his staff just created an adult league scheduled for Wednesday nights. Kids ages 5-12 would play Saturday mornings.

"We basically started last Saturday with just under 20 kids playing this sport," Smith said. "The idea is that you get a lot more touches on the ball. It basically increases passing and skill level. We're trying to grow the sport in the city and especially for the high school level as well. It's a great opportunity for kids to get out and be healthy and do something that maybe they never had a chance to do."

It's not a sport just for boys, either. Moss Point Parks and Rec plans to make the league co-ed.

Don Smith is the coach for Blackbirds FC. He still plays recreationally, but says he enjoys coaching the young athletes to advance to bigger and better opportunities within the sport of soccer.

"The goal is to have a professional level," Don Smith said. "[We want] a higher level so the younger kids can work up to that level and it'll be right here in this area so you don't have to go to Atlanta or wherever."

While the defense was solid in the first half of the game, it won't always be like that. Blackbirds FC actually came back to win the game 7-6.

But the usual final scores are way more offensive. The average amount of goals scored is 20.

If you'd like more information, you can e-mail Chad Smith at chad.smith@cityofmosspoint.org or call the Moss Point Parks and Recreation Department at (228)474-7887.

