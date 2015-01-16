St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan named WLOX Offensive Player of the Year

Following a trip to the 4A football state championship, St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan has been named the WLOX Offensive Player of the Year.

The sophomore signal caller led the nation with 5,797 passing yards to help the Rock-a-Chaws to a 13-2 overall record.

"I feel honored to have the award," Brennan said. "I can't do it by myself. I need all my surrounding teammates to contribute and my coaches. I think they did a very good job to give me all the information I need to know at the quarterback position. I'm looking forward to next season."

St. Stanislaus put up at least 42 points in their first four playoff games, which included wins over Mendenhall, Northeast Jones, Forrest County AHS and Purvis.

But the state championship game was a different beast.

Rock-a-Chaws head coach Bill Conides said after the 48-27 loss to Noxubee County that the Tigers were by far the fastest team on defense they saw all year.

Regardless, Brennan had a stellar year thanks to multiple weapons on offense.

"It started with those guys who went 0-9 and 12-1 and those seniors last year," Conides said. "We all kind of rallied around them. Now it's time for these upcoming juniors and seniors to carry the torch."

Despite throwing 64 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions, Brennan says he still has a lot of work to do to grow as a young quarterback.

"My footwork was a big issue [and] having good pocket presence," Brennan said. "I always learn from my mistakes from game to game. Now it's just to take the whole season, put it together and start off next year on a good note."

"You could tell that Noxubee, with their athleticism, we needed to be precise on all the throws and reads," Conides said. "We were just a tenth of a second too late on some of them. Even though we made those completions, they were able to get to the ball and make tackles. If we can just increase our timing and improving in our timing in the passing game, I think he's going to be even better this year."

As soon as all of the nation's rated 2015 seniors have decided where they'll be continuing their football careers, the 2017 class should have an early list of rankings released soon after.

Brennan and rising junior tight end Chase Rogers will at the very least be 4-star prospects according to the top recruiting services and could both be 5-star players by the end of their careers.

Already at 6-feet, 3-inches tall, Brennan has plenty of room to pack onto more of his 175-pound frame. He's already shown stellar arm strength and a quick release.

While Rogers was fifth on the team in receiving yards in 2014, he was tied for third most on the Rocks with nine touchdown catches. Rogers is the same height as Brennan and actually increased his weight from 220 pounds before the start of the season to 235 pounds after the 4A championship game.

Rising senior Owen Betz, who is committed to Clemson to play soccer, still has interest from Division I schools for football. He was second on the team in receiving yards (1,263) and touchdown receptions (11) this past season.