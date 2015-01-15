Federal judge rules SRHS pension fund lawsuit will go to state court

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. is sending the Singing River Health System lawsuit filed by retiree Cynthia Almond back to state Chancery Court.

“The defendants have failed to demonstrate that the Court is vested with federal question jurisdiction in this matter. Therefore, Almond's Motions to Remand this case to the state court are granted,” said Guirola.

Almond's attorneys filed the lawsuit in early December, claiming the health system failed to match payments to its retiree pension fund.

SRHS attorneys filed to have the lawsuit moved to federal court on Dec. 11, claiming the pension plan was under federal tax regulations.

Guirola decided to send the case back to Chancery Court after he determined SRHS attorneys failed to prove federal jurisdiction existed over the lawsuit.

