Subero tabbed as Biloxi Shuckers manager for 2015 season

Carlos Subero will stay with the Milwaukee Brewers organization as the inaugural Biloxi Shuckers manager for the 2015 regular season.

Subero, who served as the manager of the Huntsville Stars last season, stays with the club which is moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast along with pitching coach Chris Hook and coach Sandy Guerrero.

The trio helped the Stars capture the North Division title in the first half of the 2014 season and an overall record of 77-63. With the Shuckers moving to the South Division in time for this season, the Montgomery Biscuits take over Huntsville's spot in the North Division.

Subero also spent time with the Dodgers, White Sox and Rangers organizations.

Steve Patera will serve as the team's Athletic Trainer, while Nate Dine will be the Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

The Shuckers will begin the 2015 schedule Thu., April 9, when they visit the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.