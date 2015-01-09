Waveland under city-wide boil water notice

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health announced Friday night that the entire City of Waveland is under a boil water notice. Officials say more than 3,000 customers in the area will be affected.

City officials say they notified the health department of a system wide pressure loss after extremely cold temperatures forced the system's control panel to freeze Thursday night.

Officials say the loss of pressure can force contaminants to siphon back into the water supply. Health officials say the boil water notice will last through the weekend and could last even longer.

While the boil water notice is in effect, officials say you should not drink water out of any tap or water fountain in a public or private building and do not use ice that could have been made with contaminated water.

Any water that will be used to wash dishes or cook must be boiled for at least one full minute before using.

