PRCC basketball stays undefeated, MGCCC defeats Delgado

One season after Jones County took home the NJCAA basketball championship, another in-state team is making its case.The Pearl River Wildcats picked up their 11th win in as many tries during the 2014-15 season with a 78-62 win over Mississippi Delta Thursday night.John Cornish led PRCC with 17 points, while Malik Clements and Laderrick Scott pitched in with 11.Mississippi Gulf Coast (6-5) picked up its third consecutive win with a 64-61 win over Delgado. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Anfernee Hampton with 15 points and Jamarri Johnson with 14.MGCCC and PRCC each have two more games before they square off in Perkinston Tue., Jan. 20.