Saints' Pace hired as Chicago Bears general manager

New Orleans Saints director of player personnel Ryan Pace has been hired by the Chicago Bears as their new General Manager.



Pace, who spent the past two years with the Saints managing their professional and college scouting operations, will now be in charge of turning around a franchise that has made the playoffs only once in the past eight seasons.

"We want to congratulate the Chicago Bears on the hiring of Ryan Pace as their General Manager," Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said. "He has been an outstanding member of the New Orleans Saints organization for the past 15 years. He has progressed successfully as a scouting assistant to pro scout to Director of Pro Scouting and finally to Director of Player Personnel, overseeing both college and pro personnel. He has been a key contributor to in developing our roster throughout the past years."



The Bears finished the 2014 season with a 5-11 record, which was the worst output of any team in the NFC North division. As a result, Phil Emery was fired as the team's general manager and head coach Marc Trestman was also ousted.



Pace spent 14 seasons with the Saints and was a part of the team's Super Bowl XLIV championship in 2010 when New Orleans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. He also served as the team's director of pro scouting from 2007 until 2012.



At 37 years old, Pace becomes the youngest active general manager in the National Football League.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.



