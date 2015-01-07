Harrison Co. Sheriff warns public against phone scam

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara wants to warn the public about a telephone scam that is making its way around the county.

Brisolara said potential victims have been getting calls from a scammer claiming to be a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy. The scammer then tells them they have a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The scammer then tells the victims the charges will be dropped for a fee, and asks for credit card and other personal information.

Brisolara said a Circuit Court Judge decides whether or not a jury citation will be issued to someone who fails to report for jury duty, and they will always be notified through the mail. He urges you not to give out any personal information to a caller matching this description.

If you have received any calls like this, Brisolara asks that you contact his department at 228-896-0678.

