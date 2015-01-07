President Obama declares Marion Co. tornadoes a major disaster

Marion County is slowing working to recover from deadly tornadoes that swept through the area more than two weeks ago. In an effort to expedite that recovery, President Barack Obama declared the incident a major disaster on Wednesday.

The declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. The money will go towards the repair or replacement of facilities damaged or destroyed by the storms.

Federal funding is also being provided for hazard mitigation statewide.

According to authorities, two Marion County residents were killed in the Dec. 23, storms. Two others were also killed in Jones County. Officials tell us 50 people were injured and an unknown number of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

