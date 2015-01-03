Coroner identifies man killed in Moss Point house fire

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody has identified the man who was killed in an early morning house fire on Riverwood Drive in Moss Point.Moody said Pol Frederic, 71, was killed in the fire that ate through his home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.Moss Point fire investigators tell us Frederic's wife was also in the home when the blaze broke out, but she was able to escape without injury.Firefighters spent almost six hours at the two story home. They say it took them that long to extinguish the flames, find Frederic's body and carefully remove it from the charred debris.Investigators have not determined how this deadly fire ignited.

