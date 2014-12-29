Bulldogs show smiles, game faces during Orange Bowl media day

It was all smiles in Miami on Monday as the Mississippi State Bulldogs met with the media to discuss their South Florida experience and their work leading up to Wednesday's big match up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Since arriving in the Sunshine State on Friday, the Bulldogs have spent time practicing, game planning and having a bit of fun.

“It's a tremendous experience for these young men to come,” said Head Coach Dan Mullen. “I know for some, it's their first time ever seeing the ocean…to get to go out on jet skis and just experience a whole ‘nother world, a whole ‘nother life they've never been exposed to is just really special.”

Junior quarterback Dak Prescott said while hanging out on the beach and riding jet skis has been fun, his team is here on a mission: To beat Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve.

“We're relaxing when it's time to be relaxed, but when we're out there practicing or in the film room preparing for Georgia Tech, it's very businesslike,” said Prescott. “We're focused on our opponent and just cleaning up the game plan each and every day.”

The game is being called a clash of styles featuring Georgia Tech's unconventional option style offense going up against Mississippi State's stifling run defense.

For the Bulldogs, game planning against what Mullen calls, “a unique challenge,” has been just that.

“I think we have a good plan in place, and we're going to have to play hard,” said Mullen. “We're going to have to play very physical, and we're going to have to do a great job of tackling in the open field.”

“They can lure you to sleep by the run game. It's all assignment football, so it's really all about how disciplined you are on the back end,” said senior defensive back Jay Hughes. “It's a difficult offense to stop, so we're definitely going to have to come ready to tackle.”

On the other side of the ball, Prescott says his offensive unit is prepared to face the Georgia Tech defense, which finished 63rd in the nation at the end of the season.

“We've just got to come out and start off fast,” said Prescott. “Every game of the season we've started off fast we've done really well, set the tempo and made the other team play our style. Just have to do the same with Georgia Tech, get up on them and make them play from behind.”

Junior running back Josh Robinson said he believes the Bulldogs can win if they stick to the game plan and play what he calls Mississippi State football.

“There's nothing about their defense. It's all about us, how we prepare, our preparation. We can't worry about nobody else,” said Robinson. “All we can worry about is playing Mississippi State ball and executing our assignment. Once you do that, that will determine how your game goes.”

