MSU prepares for New Year's Eve match-up against Georgia Tech

The stage is set for the 2014 Capital One Orange Bowl after the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets arrived in South Florida on Friday.

The Bulldogs (10-2) arrived at Landmark Aviation at Miami International Airport, greeted by Capital One Orange Bowl Committee members dressed in bright orange blazers and handing out oranges.

The Yellow Jackets (10-3) arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's Signature Aviation Friday night.

MSU Head Coach Dan Mullen said he and the players are glad to be in Miami and are ready to get prepared for Wednesday's big game.

“We're doing fantastic. We couldn't be better being here right now in beautiful Miami. There's no better place for a bowl game. The team is fired up and ready to go,” Mullen told Orange Bowl Communications officials.

The Bulldogs are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent history, starting out with a 9-0 record before falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. MSU held onto the #1 ranking in the nation for several weeks over that stretch.

The Bulldogs are ranked #7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings going into the New Year's Eve showdown with the #12 ranked Yellow Jackets.

“Well, they'll obviously be a great challenge,” said Mullen. “They're one of the top teams in the nation. They run a very unique style on offense. They have a very underrated defense. They didn't become one of the top teams in the country by not being great in every phase of the game.”

The team practiced at Barry University Saturday afternoon in preparation for its first Orange Bowl appearance since 1941. The Bulldogs won that game 14-7 over the Georgetown Hoyas.

“We came here to do our job and win the game,” said junior linebacker Benardrick McKinney. “When it's time to have fun, we will have fun. When it's time to lock in, we will lock in.”

The 2014 Capital One Orange Bowl will kick off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

