Coast Guard Cutter Decisive returns to Pascagoula in time for the holidays

The 70-member crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive returned home from a deployment in the Caribbean Sea just in time for the holidays.

The Decisive returned to its home port in Pascagoula on Friday after a six-week deployment in the Caribbean assisting the Joint Interagency Task Force-South. The mission was to conduct counter drug operations in support of Unites States and international laws.

According to Coast Guard officials, the efforts of the Decisive's crew prevented more than 4,100 pounds of contraband from reaching American shores.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.