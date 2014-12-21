Ole Miss football signee Chad Kelly arrested

The Buffalo News reports former Clemson quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested over the weekend after an altercation at a downtown Buffalo restaurant.



The newspaper says Kelly was arrested early Sunday after allegedly punching a bouncer for refusing to leave the establishment. A police report says the 20-year-old Kelly then allegedly scuffled with officers while being removed from a pickup which police stopped nearby.



Kelly faces numerous charges, including resisting arrest, third-degree assault, second-degree harassment and second-degree menacing. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released without bail.



Kelly is the nephew of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.



In April, Kelly was kicked off the Clemson football team for conduct detrimental to the program.



This past season, he led East Mississippi Community College to the National Junior College Athletic Association title.



Last week, Kelly signed a football scholarship with Ole Miss.



