Coroner identifies pedestrian killed while crossing Hwy. 49

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the pedestrian who was killed Wednesday night while trying to cross Highway 49.

Hargrove said Jeffrey Rainey, 59, was hit by a 2013 Kia Optima around 5:30 p.m. while trying to cross the busy highway.

Gulfport police Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Rainey was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hargrove said Rainey was homeless and he has not been able to locate any family for him. He asks that anyone who is related to Rainey call his office at 228-865-4290.

Copyright WLOX 2014. All rights reserved