Eight MGCCC football players sign with Division I-A schools

Current Pearl River Wildcat and former Pascagoula Panther Stacy Warren will continue his career at Arkansas-Monticello. Warren guided the 2012 Goula squad to the 5A title game when he was a quarterback. Defensive lineman Drew Bailey will play at Louisville, which happens to be the place that current Pascagoula wide receiver Jaylen Smith will attend next year.





POSITION LAST FIRST SCHOOL DE Booker Phalan Undecided DB Bridges Tony Ole Miss DB Byrd Braden West Alabama WR Cole Jamaar West Alabama DB Cutrer Jeremy LSU DB Evans Justin Texas A&M OL Horn Alex West Alabama DB Knight Brandin Undecided LB Magandy Ian Declined scholarship/attending Ole Miss TE/FB Marshall Easton Declined scholarship/attending MSU RB McCann Tyler Declined scholarship/attending USM DL Miller Barron North Alabama LB Murphy Craig West Georgia* K/P Phillips Kevin Auburn OL Rankin Martinas Mississippi State OL Reid Kyle West Alabama K/P Reynolds Tristan West Alabama QB Smith Jason Auburn DL Swain Maurice Auburn DB Taylor Desmond Johnson C Smith OL Vaughn Cody North Alabama RB Williams Rod Undecided WR Williams Tyrone South Alabama *-signing later

Here is the official release from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College:--All 23 sophomores on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's Bulldog football team were offered scholarships to four-year colleges. Seven of them had offers from NCAA Division 1 schools and 17 signed with four-year colleges or universities. Three players remain undecided and three turned down scholarships to attend other universities. Twenty-two of the 23 will graduate from MGCCC this month.“I'm very proud of all of our sophomores,” said Gulf Coast head coach Chad Huff. “They have worked hard, earned their degrees and all of them showed the kind of talent needed to receive scholarships to the next level. Now they have the opportunity to go on and do even greater things, whether it is in football or other areas.”--