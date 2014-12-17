Eight MGCCC football players sign with Division I-A schools - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Eight MGCCC football players sign with Division I-A schools

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - Here is the official release from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College:

All 23 sophomores on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's Bulldog football team were offered scholarships to four-year colleges.  Seven of them had offers from NCAA Division 1 schools and 17 signed with four-year colleges or universities.  Three players remain undecided and three turned down scholarships to attend other universities. Twenty-two of the 23 will graduate from MGCCC this month.
 
“I'm very proud of all of our sophomores,” said Gulf Coast head coach Chad Huff.  “They have worked hard, earned their degrees and all of them showed the kind of talent needed to receive scholarships to the next level.  Now they have the opportunity to go on and do even greater things, whether it is in football or other areas.”
Current Pearl River Wildcat and former Pascagoula Panther Stacy Warren will continue his career at Arkansas-Monticello. Warren guided the 2012 Goula squad to the 5A title game when he was a quarterback. Defensive lineman Drew Bailey will play at Louisville, which happens to be the place that current Pascagoula wide receiver Jaylen Smith will attend next year.

POSITION LAST FIRST SCHOOL
DE Booker Phalan Undecided
DB Bridges Tony Ole Miss
DB Byrd Braden West Alabama
WR Cole Jamaar West Alabama
DB Cutrer Jeremy LSU
DB Evans Justin Texas A&M
OL Horn Alex West Alabama
DB Knight Brandin Undecided
LB Magandy Ian Declined scholarship/attending Ole Miss
TE/FB Marshall Easton Declined scholarship/attending MSU
RB McCann Tyler Declined scholarship/attending USM
DL Miller Barron North Alabama
LB Murphy Craig West Georgia*
K/P Phillips Kevin Auburn
OL Rankin Martinas Mississippi State
OL Reid Kyle West Alabama
K/P Reynolds Tristan West Alabama
QB Smith Jason Auburn
DL Swain Maurice Auburn
DB Taylor Desmond Johnson C Smith
OL Vaughn Cody North Alabama
RB Williams Rod Undecided
WR Williams Tyrone South Alabama

*-signing later

 

