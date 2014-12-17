Funeral arrangements announced for George Co. Deputy killed in wreck

George County Deputy and Lucedale Police Officer John Street, 24, leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Funeral arrangements for the George County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in an early morning wreck Tuesday have been set.

Public visitation for Deputy John Robert Street, 24, is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Gulfport on Highway 605. The funeral will be at the same location Saturday morning with visitation starting at 9 a.m. and the service starting at 10 a.m.

Street will be laid to rest at the Floral Hills Cemetery on Carl Leget Road in Gulfport.

Street was killed just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when his patrol vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while he was responding to a wreck on Highway 57 North.

Street was a four year law enforcement veteran and worked full time for the Lucedale Police Department and part time for the George County Sheriff's Department. He was on duty for the sheriff's department at the time of the fatal accident.

Street leaves behind a wife and two children, ages four and four months.

