Boys Choir Of Harlem To Perform At USM

The Boys Choir of Harlem will perform at the University of Southern Mississippi this spring and return this summer to record a compact disc with the USM Symphony Orchestra.

"We are proud to have this partnership with such a prestigious organization," Southern Miss President Horace Fleming said.

The world-reknowned choir, which has performed at the White House, United Nations and for Pope John Paul II's U.S. visit, will perform in concert at 8 p.m. April 25 in Southern Miss's Reed Green Coliseum as part of the Union Planters Bank Connoisseur Series.

Tickets may be purchased through the USM ticket office at (601) 266-5418 or at the ticket office web site.

"We look forward to a productive relationship with USM," said the choir's vice president, Greenville native Horace Turnbull, a 1970 graduate of Jackson's Tougaloo College and brother of Carl Turnbull, the choir's founder and a 1966 Tougaloo graduate. "It was time for us to come back to Mississippi to do something."

The choir, which consists of 40 to 50 boys ranging in age from 10 to 18, will return to Hattiesburg July 15-28 to record the compact disc and participate in the Southern Miss Summer Institute, a six-week graduate program that offers a well-rounded curriculum of music study, academics, recreation, rehearsals and personal development.