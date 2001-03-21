Boys Choir Of Harlem To Perform At USM - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boys Choir Of Harlem To Perform At USM

The Boys Choir of Harlem will perform at the University of Southern Mississippi this spring and return this summer to record a compact disc with the USM Symphony Orchestra.

"We are proud to have this partnership with such a prestigious organization," Southern Miss President Horace Fleming said.

The world-reknowned choir, which has performed at the White House, United Nations and for Pope John Paul II's U.S. visit, will perform in concert at 8 p.m. April 25 in Southern Miss's Reed Green Coliseum as part of the Union Planters Bank Connoisseur Series.

Tickets may be purchased through the USM ticket office at (601) 266-5418 or at the ticket office web site.

"We look forward to a productive relationship with USM," said the choir's vice president, Greenville native Horace Turnbull, a 1970 graduate of Jackson's Tougaloo College and brother of Carl Turnbull, the choir's founder and a 1966 Tougaloo graduate. "It was time for us to come back to Mississippi to do something."

The choir, which consists of 40 to 50 boys ranging in age from 10 to 18, will return to Hattiesburg July 15-28 to record the compact disc and participate in the Southern Miss Summer Institute, a six-week graduate program that offers a well-rounded curriculum of music study, academics, recreation, rehearsals and personal development.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly