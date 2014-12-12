Dabbs out as Long Beach High principal

WLOX News has just learned the Board of Trustees of the Long Beach School District voted unanimously Friday to uphold the removal of Peter Dabbs as principal of Long Beach High School.

The decision was handed down after an investigation into reports that Dabbs was having an inappropriate relationship with one of his employees.

The board determined it had good cause to fire Dabbs for neglecting his duty to maintain a professional relationship with his employee and not being honest when confronted with the allegations by Superintendent Carrolyn Hamilton.

On July 22, Dabbs was placed on leave with pay after rumors surfaced that he was having an inappropriate relationship with one of the school's teachers.

Dabbs maintained the two were just friends and the texts contained nothing inappropriate. When asked to turn over his cell phone records to confirm this, Dabbs refused.

The board said it collected evidence that proved Dabbs texted the teacher extensively during and out of school time.

This was not the first time Dabbs had faced personal conduct issues. The board said Dabbs was not honest and forthright with Hamilton during the previous investigations as well.

In 2009, Dabbs was accused of having a sexual relationship with a parent while he and the woman were married. The board said Dabbs admitted during his hearing he had lied to Hamilton, but still insisted the sexual relations did not happen on school property.

In 2012, more allegation against Dabbs were raised accusing him of misconduct with employees. During this investigation, Hamilton instructed Dabbs to not meet with the employees alone to prevent sexual assault allegations.

Hamilton said Dabbs continued to meet with those employees.

In the end, the board determined Dabbs' testimony was unreliable and upheld Hamilton's decision to dismiss him as principal.

Dabbs can appeal this decision to Chancery Court within 20 days.

