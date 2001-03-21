Students Asked About School Safety - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students Asked About School Safety

The four 9th graders we talked to are among 10 students who took the survey. It asks the students how strongly they feel about reporting drugs and weapons in their school. Many students say they would not tell school officials about drugs, but would say something about weapons because of the potential danger.

"If they're gonna have weapons, they gonna. They're planning to shoot somebody or stab somebody, so there's more of a threat for weapons than drugs," says student Steffanie Miller.

Student Andy Murphy says, "Weapons are more like posing a threat to us like Steffanie said, weapons can harm us but the drugs they won't effect us unless we're taking' em."

The two major safety issues that show up on the survey are fights and bomb scares. Still, students say there aren't very many of either, and they say they feel safe. They say it's sad that such a survey is even necessary, and school violence shifts the focus away from the more important topic of education.

"I was surprised we had to take it, but I understood why they wanted us to because of all the things that have happened," Lindsay Turner says.

Another student Minh Pham says, "They want to know what the majority of the kids do and feel about school safety and violence at the school."

School principal Pamela Manners says she asked the students why they would tell her about some things and not about others.

"The answer was peer pressure. Peer pressure keeps kids from telling a lot of things," Manners says.

The students' answers are not being ignored. Manners says the survey has opened new dialog between students and faculty.

