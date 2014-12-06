Living Christmas Tree spreads holiday spirit through song

Workers assembling the Living Christmas Tree for this year's performances. (Photo source: St. Paul UMC)

Choir on the tree in 2012. (Photo source: St. Paul UMC)

A 22-year-old musical tradition is set to fill the air with Christmas songs at St. Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Ocean Springs.

The church's popular Living Christmas Tree, accompanied by the Lessye Moore handbell choir, Ocean Springs Chorale, St. Paul Chancel Choir, guest singers from across the Coast and a 12-piece orchestra, will present two nights of seasonal music on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14.

Both shows will start at 6:30 p.m. in the church's sanctuary on Porter Avenue. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Mary Elizabeth Sawyer will conduct this year's “Music of the Season” Christmas Choir that will include Christmas classics like “Silver Bells,” “Dashing through the Snow” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

For more information, you can contact the church office at 228-875-5701.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.