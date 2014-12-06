Noxubee Co. takes down St. Stanislaus to win 4A title - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Noxubee Co. takes down St. Stanislaus to win 4A title

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
(Photo source: Facebook) (Photo source: Facebook)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Noxubee County Tigers defeated the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws 48-27 to win the Mississippi High School Athletic Association 4A Championship.

The game was played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday afternoon.

