La Pointe Krebs House gets $200K grant for restoration project

One of Jackson County's oldest and most well know historical sites is about to get a big boost for restoration efforts.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced Wednesday the La Pointe Krebs House, formerly known as the Old Spanish Fort, is set to receive $200,000 from the Community Heritage Preservation Grant.

“The LaPointe-Krebs Foundation is very gratified to receive the $200,000 grant from MDAH,” said foundation member Liz Ford. “We are very appreciative that the legislature once again funded this round of grants and thank our local legislators for their continued support.”

The grant, funded through the state legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses, schools and other structures throughout Mississippi.

Ford said the money will allow local leaders to continue working to completely restore the house, located on Pascagoula's Krebs Lake. The plans also include a museum that is set to open sometime in 2015.

In addition to the $200,000 grant, the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society has also raised money to go towards the project through its annual Fete La Pointe gala.

“We are very fortunate to have a great team working on the project,” Ford said. “Albert & Associates are the project professionals and George Fore, a renowned architect/historian, one of the few experts in the country on early French colonial construction, is recreating drawings showing the evolution of the building.”

Ford said the house is recognized as one of the oldest buildings in the Mississippi Valley and the oldest in the state.

