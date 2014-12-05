MHP: Wreck on Pearl River Bridge cleared, traffic back to normal

We have new details on the wreck near the Mississippi/Louisiana state line that had eastbound traffic on the Pearl River Bridge backed up for more than an hour and a half Friday morning.

Cpl. Benjamin Seibert, with Mississippi Highway Patrol, tells us a 1998 Honda Civic, driven by 49-year-old James Prescott, Sr., of Saucier, was crossing the bridge shortly before 11 a.m. when the car got a flat tire.

Officials say Prescott was slowing down to get off the bridge when he was rear-ended by a flatbed pickup truck driven by John Morrison, 40, of Wiggins.

Seibert said the wreck closed down the left eastbound lane over the bridge for about an hour and a half. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way over the bridge and into Louisiana.

Seibert said Prescott was taken to Garden Park Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries.

Authorities tell us the accident is under investigation.

Seibert said the wreckage has been cleared and traffic flow across the bridge has returned to normal.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.