Mississippi State Will Host Next NIT Game

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-12) coming off a thrilling 66-61 win at Pittsburgh Monday night in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament, will play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (23-11) in quarterfinal-round action at Humphrey Coliseum on the Mississippi State campus Wednesday, March 21. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN2. Tulsa ousted Minnesota on the road 76-73 in overtime Monday night.

Tickets are available over the counter at Mississippi State's Bryan Athletic Administration ticket office. You can also order tickets by phone, 662-325-2600 or may be purchased via the Internet on MSU's athletic web site.

Wednesday's winner earns a berth to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York, Tuesday, March 27.

By A.J. Giardina

