'Operation No Space' nets 11 drug arrests in Stone Co.

Officials in Stone County tell us the Stone/Wiggins Narcotics Task Force, Wiggins Police Department and Stone County Sheriff's Department performed a massive drug sweep Friday that netted 11 arrests, and authorities are still looking for eight suspects.Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said all 19 people wanted in the raid had warrants for sale of a controlled substance to an undercover officer.Barnett said the drug round up was all part of an investigation dubbed “Operation No Space.” He said some of the suspects in the undercover operation have been under investigation since April.Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer said Charnessa Johnson, a part time receptionist at the Stone County Jail and wife to one of the men arrested in the bust, was arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Farmer said she was immediately terminated from her position at the jail.According to Barnett, Justin M. Goff, 24, Justin Johnson, 24, Carrington J. Breland, 24, Brantley L. Ramsey, 22, Carnell Jackson, 27, Edna Hill, 63, Michael A. Gunter, 49, Preston M. Webb, 41, Alexandrea “Alex” M. Duncan, 23, Kenneth McDonald, 56, and Brandon Lloyd Smith, 22, were all arrested on felony charges of sale of a controlled substance to an undercover officer.“I want to commend the officers for doing a great job and thank the citizens for assisting them,” said Barnett.