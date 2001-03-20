New Hope For Kids In Biloxi

The city of Biloxi, the housing authority and the Salvation Army will move forward with plans to create a Center of Hope. The first step is to have a study done to see if building a facility for at risk kids can work.

At today's council meeting, councilman Jim Compton and Mayor A.J. Holloway both said the study should be tabled until the city finalizes its Main Street redevelopment plans. A park near Main Street is one of the places the Center of Hope could be built. The Biloxi Housing Authority will pay for the Center of Hope study.