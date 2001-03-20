Rumors Of Violence Disrupt School Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rumors Of Violence Disrupt School Day

The effects of recent school violence can be felt in almost every school... and today those effects were visible at Ocean Springs Middle School. The entire student body was searched for weapons by police before going to class. School leader say the search was necessary after a student made threatening comments last week, followed by a weekend of rumors around the community.

The surprise search found nothing, but it was a search school officials felt they had to do. Thirteen Ocean Springs police officers took part in today's search along with campus security. The school is disciplining the student who made the threatening comments last week, but no criminal charges are expected.

