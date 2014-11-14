D'Iberville's Hardy signs with South Alabama baseball - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville's Hardy signs with South Alabama baseball

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - D'Iberville senior shortstop Dylan Hardy signed with the South Alabama Jaguars Thursday morning after a recruitment that also included offers from Southern Miss, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana and multiple JUCO schools.

"[South Alabama] is looking for me to play some outfield next year so I'm going to work on the outfield more," Hardy said. "I'm fast, so they like speed in the outfield and I have a good arm. I always want to get better."

During his junior season at D'Iberville High School, Hardy led the Warriors in batting average (.393), hits (35), runs (32) and stolen bases (28).

The Warriors (17-12, 9-5) cracked the 6A playoffs in the 2014 season as the second seed from region 8-6A, cruising past Forest Hill in the first round. Gulfport won the best-of-three series with D'Iberville in the second round, eliminating the Warriors by a 3-2 final score in the third game.

"I want to win a district title," Hardy said. "It'd be the first district title for D'Iberville in 6A. Our coaching staff has got us going good right now. We're working out and everything. I think we're gonna be just fine."

Hardy wears the No. 4, which was the same number worn by his brother, Tayler, who graduated from D'Iberville in 2011. Tayler attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on a baseball scholarship and now plays for the University of Mobile.

Dylan's entire family, friends, baseball teammates and classmates were all present when he put pen to paper with South Alabama.

"It's an indescribable feeling having all these friends and family here behind you," Dylan Hardy said. "It's a great feeling. I can't describe it. I'm glad everyone supports me like I support them glad that they're here for me."

