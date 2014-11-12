USM unveils options for new Golden Eagle logo

The University of Southern Mississippi has unveiled the final two options for what will become the new Golden Eagle logo.

In 2011, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ruled the Golden Eagle profile head logo was too similar to the Iowa Hawkeye logo. The court ordered Southern Miss to change its logo.

According to Southern Miss officials, the school enlisted Rodney Richardson, a USM alumnus, and his firm, Rare Design, to create the new logo.

The two options are between a “Dynamic Eye” presentation and a “Traditional Eye” logo.

USM fans can vote and comment on the new logo options until Nov. 21. The chosen logo will then go before the USPTO for approval. Officials say this process could take up 12 months.

USM officials say if the new logo is approved by the USPTO, the new image will launch immediately after.

You can vote and comment on the new designs by visiting http://www.southernmisslogo.com/#future.

